New Issue-Total capital prices 850 mln NOK 2017 bond

September 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Total Capital International
Guarantor Total SA
Issue Amount 850 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date September 11, 2017
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 100.694
Payment Date September 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBCCM
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees 1.875 pct (0.1625 pct selling & 0.25 M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.