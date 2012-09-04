New Issue-Total capital prices 850 mln NOK 2017 bond

September 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Total Capital International

Guarantor Total SA

Issue Amount 850 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date September 11, 2017

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 100.694

Payment Date September 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBCCM

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees 1.875 pct (0.1625 pct selling & 0.25 M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0827681908

Data supplied by International Insider.