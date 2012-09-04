New Issue- PS Hypo prices multi tranche deal

September 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer

Hypothekrinstitute

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 515 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 15, 2018

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 100.347

Yield 0.357 pct

ISIN CH0194273162

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 258 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 20, 2029

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 101.073

Yield 1.334 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0194273204

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 227 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 13, 2021

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 101.667

Yield 0.846 pct

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 490 million

Swiss francs when fungible

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Data supplied by International Insider.