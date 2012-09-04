New Issue- PS Hypo prices multi tranche deal

September 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer
Hypothekrinstitute
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 515 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 15, 2018
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 100.347
Yield 0.357 pct
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 258 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 20, 2029
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 101.073
Yield 1.334 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 227 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 13, 2021
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 101.667
Yield 0.846 pct
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 490 million
Swiss francs when fungible
Common Terms
Payment Date September 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
