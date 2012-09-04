FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ESB Finance prices 600 mln euro 2017 bond
September 4, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- ESB Finance prices 600 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower ESB Finance Limited

Guarantor Electricity Supply Board

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2017

Coupon 6.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 589.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.5 pct April 2017 OBL 163

Payment Date September 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank,

RBS, & SG CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0827573766

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

