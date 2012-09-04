New Issue-EDF prices 2.0 bln euro 2023 bond

September 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Electricite De France SA (EDF)

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 10, 2023

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.211

Yield 2.839 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond mid-swaps, equivalent to 145.5bp

over the 1.75 pct DBR July 2022

Payment Date September 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CA CIB & SG CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011318658

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.