New Issue-Rabobank prices 500 mln stg 2027 bond

September 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date September 14, 2027
Coupon 5.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.852
Spread 305 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct December 2028 UKT
Payment Date September 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Nomura & Rabobank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
