New Issue-NordLB prices 200 mln euro 2022 FRN

September 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date September 07, 2022
Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 98bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 98bp
Payment Date September 07, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nord & Landesbank
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 500
Governing Law German
