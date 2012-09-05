FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NordLB prices 200 mln euro 2022 FRN
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2012 / 9:10 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-NordLB prices 200 mln euro 2022 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date September 07, 2022

Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 98bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 98bp

Payment Date September 07, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nord & Landesbank

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000NLB1H12

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
