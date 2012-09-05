New Issue- Schwyzer KB prices 200 mln SFR 2020 bond

September 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Schwyzer Kantonalbank

(Schwyzer KB)

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 4, 2020

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.748

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Schwyzer KB

Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0194352271

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)