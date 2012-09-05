New Issue- Schwyzer KB prices 200 mln SFR 2020 bond

September 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Schwyzer Kantonalbank
(Schwyzer KB)
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 4, 2020
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.748
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Schwyzer KB
Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
