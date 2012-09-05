New Issue-Nordea Bank prices 350 mln SFR 2020 bond

September 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 02,2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.636

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & UBS

Ratings Aa3(Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0190125044

