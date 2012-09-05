New Issue-France Telecom prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

September 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower France Telecom
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 01, 2023
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.12
Reoffer price 99.12
Yield 2.598 pct
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 119.6bp
over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR
Payment Date September 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
International & Santander GBM
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
