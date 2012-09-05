New Issue- KBN adds $300 mln to 2017 bond

September 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date March 27, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 38bp

Issue price 100.374

Reoffer price 100.374

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 30bp

Payment Date September 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, CITI & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-2

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $1.2 billion

when fungible

