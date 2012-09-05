New Issue- KBN adds $300 mln to 2017 bond

September 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date March 27, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 38bp
Issue price 100.374
Reoffer price 100.374
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 30bp
Payment Date September 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, CITI & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-2
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total $1.2 billion
when fungible
