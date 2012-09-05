FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KBN adds $300 mln to 2017 bond
September 5, 2012

New Issue- KBN adds $300 mln to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date March 27, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 38bp

Issue price 100.374

Reoffer price 100.374

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 30bp

Payment Date September 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, CITI & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-2

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $1.2 billion

when fungible

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
