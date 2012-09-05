New Issue-IBB prices 100 mln euro 2013 bond

September 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date September 10, 213

Coupon 8.0 pct

Issue price 107.955

Reoffer price 107.955

Payment Date September 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) IBB

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1H3HM0

Data supplied by International Insider.