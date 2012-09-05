New Issue-IBB prices 100 mln euro 2013 bond

September 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date September 10, 213
Coupon 8.0 pct
Issue price 107.955
Reoffer price 107.955
Payment Date September 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) IBB
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
