New Issue- OKB prices 200 mln SFR 2021 bond

September 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrollbank (OKB)

Guarantor Republic of Austria

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 28, 2021

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.425

Reoffer price 100.425

Payment Date September 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0190125051

