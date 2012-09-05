New Issue- OKB prices 200 mln SFR 2021 bond

September 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrollbank (OKB)
Guarantor Republic of Austria
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 28, 2021
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.425
Reoffer price 100.425
Payment Date September 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
