New Issue- Rentenbank prices $1.5 bln 2017 bond

September 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Rentenbank

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date September 12, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.776

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 31.7bp

over the CT5

Payment Date September 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, HSBC & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 1

