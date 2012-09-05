FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Wells Fargo & Co prices 500 mln stg 2029 bond
September 5, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Wells Fargo & Co prices 500 mln stg 2029 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Wells Fargo & Co

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date September 12, 2029

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 98.85

Reoffer price 98.85

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct 2028 UKT

Payment Date September 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs

& Wells Fargo

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0828013838

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
