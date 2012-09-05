New Issue-Telefonica prices 750 mln euro 2017 bond

September 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Telefonica Emisiones SAU

Guarantor Telefonica SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 05, 2017

Coupon 5.811 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.811 pct

Spread 485 basis points

Underlying govt bond over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 542.6bp

over the 0.5 pct April 2017 OBL

Payment Date September 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofML, Banca IMI, Barclays Capital, BBVA &

Mediobanca

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undiclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0828012863

Data supplied by International Insider.