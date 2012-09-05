New Issue- SEB prices 750 mln euro 2022 bond

September 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

(SEB)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 12, 2022

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.698

Spread 310 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 368.3bp

Over the OBL 163

Payment Date September 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Goldman Sachs International,

Morgan Stanley & SEB

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0828014133

Data supplied by International Insider.