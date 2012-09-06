FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical storm Michael becomes seventh hurricane of the season - NHC
September 6, 2012 / 2:55 AM / 5 years ago

Tropical storm Michael becomes seventh hurricane of the season - NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Michael, located about 1,060 miles (1,705
km) west-southwest of the Azores, has become the seventh
hurricane of the season, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said
in its latest bulletin.
    "Michael is moving toward the northeast near 7
miles-per-hour (11 km/h), and a turn to the north and
north-northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected
during the next 48 hours," the NHC said.
    There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, it said.
 

 (Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Anand
Basu)

