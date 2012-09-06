New Issue-Landshypotek prices 1.0 bln SEK 2015 FRN

September 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landshypotek AB

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 11, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 30bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 30bp

Payment Date September 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Swedish

