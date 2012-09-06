New Issue- FMS Wertmanagement adds 350 mln SEK 2016 FRN

September 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 350 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 8, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 61bp

Payment Date September 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing FFT

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 650 million Swedish crown

when fungible

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.