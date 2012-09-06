New Issue-Danske Bank adds 300 mln SEK 2016 FRN

September 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Danske Bank A/S
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 05, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 195 bps
Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 195 bps
Payment Date September 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 600 million
Swedish crown when fungible
Permanent ISIN XS0825389843
Temporary ISIN XS0828384494
