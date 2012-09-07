OFFICIAL TEXT-Fitch rts NRP Projects at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'; otlk stbl

(Agency corrects the version issued on 30 April 2012 to correctly state NRP Projects’ bank loan limits. An amended version follows) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India’s NRP Projects Private Limited (NRP Projects) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by NRP’s stretched working capital cycle (9MFY12 (financial year ending March): 167 days; FY11: 189 days) due to delays in milestone payments from its customers and operational delays in its ongoing projects due to land-related issues. This has resulted in a tight liquidity position for the company, as illustrated by its near-full working capital utilisation from September 2011 to February 2012. However, likely revenue collections from its customers in H1FY13 may lower down utilisation levels.

The ratings are also constrained by NRP’s moderate scale of operations (revenue: INR789m in FY11) and high revenue concentration, with only two customers accounting for 90% of its order book outstanding as on December 2011 (INR862m).

The ratings are, however, supported by NRP’s expertise and track record of over three decades in successfully executing complex projects in the oil and gas infrastructure sector, including cross country pipeline laying, horizontal directional drilling and related civil works across various countries. The ratings are also supported by NRP’s reasonable order book (1.1x of FY11 revenue) providing revenue visibility for the near term and positive industry outlook driven by expected large capex for pipeline network in oil and gas companies. The ratings also reflect NRP’s strong EBITDA margin (FY11: 16%) and the financial support from its founders through unsecured loans (FY11: INR66.6m).

Negative rating action may result from execution delays in NRP’s projects and an extension of working capital cycle or weakening of EBITDA margins leading to debt/EBITDA exceeding 4x or EBTIDA interest cover falling below 1.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, improved working capital cycle or increased EBITDA margins leading to debt/EBITDA of below 2.5x and interest cover above 2.0x may result in positive rating action. Additionally, improved liquidity position as reflected in lower working capital utilisation and better diversification of customers would be required for a ratings upgrade.

NRP is a Chennai-based engineering construction company, providing services for integrated design, detailed engineering, procurement, and construction and project management for oil and gas industry. In FY11, EBITDA margin was 16%, debt/EBITDA of 3.7x, and EBITDA interest cover was 1.8x. According to NRP’s provisional financials for FY12, revenue was INR797m, EBITDA margin was 19% and interest cover was 2.1x.

Rating actions on NRP Projects:

- National Long-Term rating assigned at ‘Fitch BB+(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR350m fund based limits: assigned at ‘Fitch BB+(ind)'/‘Fitch A4+(ind)’

- INR500m non-fund-based working capital limits: assigned at ‘Fitch A4+(ind)'