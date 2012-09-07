New Issue-WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2017 bond

September 07(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts
Zentralbank
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date September 14, 2017
Coupon 1.30 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.33 pct
Payment Date September 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) WGZ Bank
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Duss
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)