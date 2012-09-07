FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
September 7, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 07(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts

Zentralbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date September 14, 2017

Coupon 1.30 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.33 pct

Payment Date September 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) WGZ Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Duss

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000WGZ3XB9

