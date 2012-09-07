New Issue-LB Saar prices 50 mln euro 2019 FRN

September 07(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on friday.
Borrower Landesbank Saar
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date September 13, 2019
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 70bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 70bp
Payment Date September 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Landesbank Saar
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)