New Issue- EIB adds 500 mln euros to 2020 FRN
September 7, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- EIB adds 500 mln euros to 2020 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

September 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 17.5bp

Reoffer price 99.172

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 29bp

Payment Date September 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen, landesbank Berlin,

LBBW, RBC CM & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0449594455

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

