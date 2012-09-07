New Issue- EIB adds 500 mln euros to 2020 FRN

September 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 17.5bp

Reoffer price 99.172

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 29bp

Payment Date September 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen, landesbank Berlin,

LBBW, RBC CM & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0449594455

Data supplied by International Insider.