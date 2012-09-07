New Issue-Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt adds 300 mln NOK to 2019 FRN

September 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt AS
Issue Amount 300 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date August 16, 2018
Coupon 3-month Nibor + 53bp
Issue price 99.765
Payment Date September 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DNB Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Oslo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Notes Launched under issuer’s covered bond programme
The issue size will total 3.3 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
