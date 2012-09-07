FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt adds 300 mln NOK to 2019 FRN
#Credit Markets
September 7, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt adds 300 mln NOK to 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt AS

Issue Amount 300 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date August 16, 2018

Coupon 3-month Nibor + 53bp

Issue price 99.765

Payment Date September 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DNB Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Notes Launched under issuer’s covered bond programme

The issue size will total 3.3 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN NO0010623234

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
