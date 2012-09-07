New Issue-IBRD adds C$250 mln to 2015 bond

September 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction And
Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount C$250 million
Maturity Date April 30, 2015
Coupon 1.7 pct
Reoffer price 100.7
Spread 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.0 pct February 2015 Canada
Payment Date September 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees 10 cent
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total C$650 million
when fungible