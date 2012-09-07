New Issue-Sparebank adds 250 mln NOK to 2022 bond

September 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt AS
Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date July 15, 2022
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 109.35
Reoffer price 109.35
Payment Date September 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DNB Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Oslo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law Swedish
Notes The issue size will total 3.02 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
