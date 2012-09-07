New Issue-Atlantia prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

September 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Atlantia Spa

Guarantor Autostrade per L‘Italia Spa

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 16, 2020

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.441

Spread 295 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 340.4bp

Over the 3.25 pct Due 2020 DBR

Payment Date September 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca, Unicredit,

Banca IMI, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB,

Goldman Sachs & Natixis

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.