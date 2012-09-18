New Issue-EIB prices 3.0 bln euro 2022 bond

September 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 14, 2022
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 98.919
Spread 49 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Data supplied by International Insider.