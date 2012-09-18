New Issue-GE Capital prices 1.0 bln euro 2015 bond

June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower GE Capital European Funding
Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 15,2015
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.81
Reoffer price 99.81
Spread 67 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to
113.7bp over the OBL 158
Payment Date September 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche
Bank & HSBC
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN
programme
