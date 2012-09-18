FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-DBJ prices $500 mln 2019 bond
September 18, 2012 / 2:26 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-DBJ prices $500 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

September 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Development Bank of Japan (DBJ)

Guarantor Japan

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date September 25, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.409

Reoffer price 99.409

Spread 42 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 55.3

bp over the 1.0 pct August 2019 UST

Payment Date September 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch &

JPMorgan

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN

programme

Reg S ISIN XS0833058273

144A ISIN US25159YAA91

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

