New Issue- Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV prices multi tranche deal

September 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV
Guarantor Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV, Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC
, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Worldwide Inc
Brandbrew SA & Cobrew NV
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 24, 2017
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.668
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 83.4bp
over the OBL 162
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date December 16, 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.538
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 105.7bp
Over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 25, 2024
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 98.993
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 137.9bp
Over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR
Common Terms
Payment Date September 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING, santander GBM
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
