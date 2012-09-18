New Issue- Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV prices multi tranche deal

September 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV

Guarantor Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV, Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC

, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Worldwide Inc

Brandbrew SA & Cobrew NV

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 24, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.668

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 83.4bp

over the OBL 162

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date December 16, 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.538

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 105.7bp

Over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 25, 2024

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 98.993

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 137.9bp

Over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING, santander GBM

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue