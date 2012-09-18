New Issue-Carrefour prices 600 mln euro 2015 bond

Sep 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Carrefour SA

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date September 25, 2015

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.836

Spread 230 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, HSBC & Societe Generale

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law French

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)