CORRECTED-New Issue-Enel prices 350 mln SFR 2018 bond

September 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Enel SPA

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 17, 2018

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 100.251

Reoffer price 99.851

Yield 2.778 pct

Spread 230 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0195757254

