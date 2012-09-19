New Issue- Volkswagen prices 750 mln NOK 2015 bond

September 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date September 25, 2015

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.672

Payment Date September 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Toronto-Dominion Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.