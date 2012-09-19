New Issue- Volkswagen prices 750 mln NOK 2015 bond

September 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date September 25, 2015
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.672
Payment Date September 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Toronto-Dominion Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.