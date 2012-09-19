FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
September 19, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-EIB adds 1.05 bln Russian ruble to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

September 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.05 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date June 13, 2017

Coupon 6.75 pct

Issue price 101.335

Yield 6.402 pct

Payment Date September 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 14.25 billion

Russian ruble when fungible

ISIN XS0303133564

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
