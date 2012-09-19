New Issue-EIB adds 1.05 bln Russian ruble to 2017 bond

September 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.05 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date June 13, 2017

Coupon 6.75 pct

Issue price 101.335

Yield 6.402 pct

Payment Date September 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 14.25 billion

Russian ruble when fungible

ISIN XS0303133564

