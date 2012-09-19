FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Hammerson Plc prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 19, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Hammerson Plc prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Hammerson Plc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 26, 2019

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.373

Reoffer price 99.373

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 184.9bp

Over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date September 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Bofa Merrill Lynch,

Mitsubishi Ufj & Santander GBM

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s) & A- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.