New Issue- Hammerson Plc prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

September 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Hammerson Plc
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 26, 2019
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.373
Reoffer price 99.373
Spread 145 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 184.9bp
Over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date September 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Bofa Merrill Lynch,
Mitsubishi Ufj & Santander GBM
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s) & A- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
