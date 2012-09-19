New Issue- Cades prices 3.0 bln euro 2022 bond

September 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Caisse D‘Amortissement De La Dette Sociale

(Cades)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 25, 2022

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.888

Reoffer price 99.888

Reoffer yield 2.513 pct

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Interpolated OAT curve

Payment Date September 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,

Credit Suisse & & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011333186

