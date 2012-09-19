New Issue-Red ELectrica adds 150 mln euro to 2018 bond

September 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Red ELectrica Financiaciones

Guarantor Red Electrica Corporacion SA &

Red Electrica De Espana SAU

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date February 16, 2018

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 101.447

Yield 4.436 pct

Spread 335 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 376bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date October 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas & CaixaBank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 750 million euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0591586788

Temp ISIN XS0834434994

on

Data supplied by International Insider.