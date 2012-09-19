New Issue- KfW adds 100 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

September 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 100 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date March 12, 2015

Coupon 7.5 pct

Issue price 105.7375

Payment Date September 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 700 miilion Brazilian real

when fungible

ISIN XS0754679669

Data supplied by International Insider.