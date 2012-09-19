New Issue- KfW adds 100 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

September 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 100 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date March 12, 2015
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price 105.7375
Payment Date September 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 700 miilion Brazilian real
when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.