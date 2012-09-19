New Issue-BNP Billiton prices dual tranche deal

September 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BHP Billiton Finance Ltd
Guarantor BHP Billiton Ltd
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date September 25, 2020
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.761
Reoffer price 99.761
Yield 2.283 pct
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 108bp
over the 3.0 pct 2020 DBR
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 billion euro
Maturity Date September 24, 2027
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 98.56
Reoffer price 98.56
Yield 3.374 pct
Spread 112 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 176.8bp
over the 1.5 pct 2022 DBR
Common Terms
Payment Date September 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, Societe General & Unicredit
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
