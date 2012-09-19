New Issue-BNP Billiton prices dual tranche deal

September 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BHP Billiton Finance Ltd

Guarantor BHP Billiton Ltd

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date September 25, 2020

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.761

Reoffer price 99.761

Yield 2.283 pct

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 108bp

over the 3.0 pct 2020 DBR

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 billion euro

Maturity Date September 24, 2027

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 98.56

Reoffer price 98.56

Yield 3.374 pct

Spread 112 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 176.8bp

over the 1.5 pct 2022 DBR

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, Societe General & Unicredit

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue