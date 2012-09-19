FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- IBRD adds 50 mln Polish Zloty to 2014 bond
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- IBRD adds 50 mln Polish Zloty to 2014 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction

& Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 50 million Polish Zloty

Maturity Date January 31, 2014

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 101.201

Payment Date October 3, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 500 million Polish Zloty

When fungible

ISIN XS0810187236

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

