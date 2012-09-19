New Issue-KfW prices 5.0 bln euro 2017 bond

September 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 13, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.906
Spread Minus 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 27.5bp
over the 0.5 pct October 2017 OBL
Payment Date September 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Commerzbank & Goldman Sachs
International
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
