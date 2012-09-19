New Issue- OMV AG prices dual tranche deal

September 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower OMV AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 27, 2022

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 98.654

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 115.9bp

over the 1.5 pct 2022 DBR

ISIN XS0834367863

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 27, 2027

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 98.55

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 200.5bp

Over the 1.5 pct 2022 DBR

ISIN XS0834371469

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Erste, JPMorgan & Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.