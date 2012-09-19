New Issue- Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG adds 250 mln euros to 2015 bond

September 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 11, 2015
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 100.603
Reoffer price 100.603
Spread 168 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) LBBW
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro
when fungible
