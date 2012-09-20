New Issue- NordLB prices 250 mln euro 2013 bond

September 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
(NordLB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date December 20, 2013
Coupon 0.05 pct
Yield 0.4 pct
Issue Price 99.568
Payment Date September 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) NordLB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing FFT
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
