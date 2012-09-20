FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
September 20, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

New Issue- NordLB prices 250 mln euro 2013 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(NordLB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date December 20, 2013

Coupon 0.05 pct

Yield 0.4 pct

Issue Price 99.568

Payment Date September 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) NordLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing FFT

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000NLB1JB4

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

