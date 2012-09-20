FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Fantasia prices $250 mln 2017 bond
September 20, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

New Issue- Fantasia prices $250 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Fantasia Holdings Group Co Limited

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date March 27, 2017

Coupon 13.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.472

Yield 13.9 pct

Payment Date September 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bofaml, UBS & ICBCI

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

