New Issue-Eurofima prices $500 mln 2015 FRN
September 20, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Eurofima prices $500 mln 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Eurofima

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 27, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 30bp

Reoffer price Par

Spread 3-month Libor + 30bp

Payment Date September 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse &

Daiwa Capital Markets Europe

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
