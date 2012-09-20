FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KEB prices $300 mln 2015 bond
#Market News
September 20, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-KEB prices $300 mln 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Korea Exchange Bank (KEB)

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date September 27, 2015

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.843

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 2017 UST

Payment Date September 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, commerzbank, KEB Asia &

Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

