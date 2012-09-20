New Issue-BNG prices $2.25 bln 2017 bond

September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount $2.25 billion
Maturity Date September 27, 2017
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.981
Spread 58 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 71.9bp
over the August 2017 UST
Payment Date September 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, JPMorgan & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law Dutch